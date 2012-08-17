Video: Red Bull Midnight Run’s Second Round In Boston

#Red Bull #Video
08.17.12 6 years ago

Think you’re a player? Red Bull is spending this summer trying to find out who the best players are from Washington, D.C., Boston, New York City and Chicago. At each stop, they invite 100 of the city’s best to come compete for ultimately, the chance to go to Brooklyn and rep their city in the Finals. Recently, the Red Bull Midnight Run made its second stop in Boston – the first stop dwindled the players from 100 to 35, and the second run would take it all the way down to eight. Check out the highlights below.

