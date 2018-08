NBA officials have been often accused – to varying degrees – of attempting to affect the outcomes of games. Here, referee Courtney Kirkland directly inserted himself into the action by blocking a free throw attempt of Brooklyn Nets forward Kris Humphries. I’d love to know how this one was accounted for on the official scoresheet. Pretty funny.

