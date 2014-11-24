Video: Reggie Jackson’s Thunderous And-1 Jam

Coming into Sunday’s matchup between the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder and the visiting Golden State Warriors, most thought the game would be a cakewalk for the Warriors. However, a back-and-forth battled ensued at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday, as the Warriors shot a season-low 35.5 percent from the field and OKC, led by Reggie Jackson, gave the offensive-juggernaut a fight for all 48 minutes.

Jackson was able to cut a double-digit lead to two with a little over a minute remaining before heading into halftime with a thrilling three-point play that brought the OKC fans to their feet. Jackson showcased his ability to attack the rim by driving into the lane and beating Stephen Curry and the trailing Festus Ezeli off the dribble for the hammer, plus the foul:

In the final seconds of a nail-bitter, Curry and Klay Thompson iced the game by both hitting a pair of clutch free throws, and the Warriors escaped with a 91-86 win on the road. Reggie finished with a near triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in OKC’s losing effort.

