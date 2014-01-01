Video: Roy Hibbert Shows Off His “Verticality,” Stuffs Earl Clark

#GIFs
12.31.13 5 years ago

Lance Stephenson and Paul George weren’t the only ones that created a highlight-worthy moment during Indy’s 91-76 victory over the visiting Cavs on Tuesday night. Roy Hibbert, a beast who has shown us through the season’s first trimester he’s the frontrunner for DPOY, sniffed out an Earl Clark dunk attempt and showcased his famed “verticality.”

Hibbert had 19 points and just two rebounds, but he also had five blocks, and none were more in-your-face than this rejection of Clark.

Challenging Hibbert at the rim just doesn’t work out so well these days, and 2014 might just be the year of the HIBBERT.

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDimeMagEarl ClarkgifsINDIANA PACERSROY HIBBERT

