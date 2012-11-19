Video: Rudy Gay Dunks All Over Rookie Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

#Video
11.19.12 6 years ago

Saturday night in Charlotte was the perfect trap game for Memphis. Coming off a huge win over the undefeated Knicks the night before, the Grizzlies could’ve let the Bobcats possibly steal one in the end. Rudy Gay wasn’t going to let that happen, even if he had to embarrass their top pick, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, in the process.

Are the Grizzlies the best team in the league right now?

