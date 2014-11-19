Video: Rudy Gay’s Dunk Attempt On Anthony Davis Yields Predictable Result

11.19.14 4 years ago

Wednesday’s games are less than two hours away, but we’re still geeking out over last night’s epic clash between Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. As the Sacramento Kings made an ultimately futile comeback attempt against the New Orleans Pelicans, Rudy Gay tested The Brow at the rim with a dunk attempt. How do you think that went? You’re right.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

“I don’t care who you are; you’re not dunking over Anthony Davis.”

Pretty much, yeah. Maybe the only person that could dunk on Davis? The Brow himself.

(Video via HardwoodParoxysm09)

TAGSANTHONY DAVISLatest NewsNEW ORLEANS PELICANSRudy GaySACRAMENTO KINGS

