Video: Rudy Gay’s Dunk Attempt On Anthony Davis Yields Predictable Result

Wednesday’s games are less than two hours away, but we’re still geeking out over last night’s epic clash between Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. As the Sacramento Kings made an ultimately futile comeback attempt against the New Orleans Pelicans, Rudy Gay tested The Brow at the rim with a dunk attempt. How do you think that went? You’re right.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“I don’t care who you are; you’re not dunking over Anthony Davis.”

Pretty much, yeah. Maybe the only person that could dunk on Davis? The Brow himself.

(Video via HardwoodParoxysm09)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.