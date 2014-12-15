Video: Russell Westbrook Wins Jump Ball Against 7-1 Alex Len

Nothing Russell Westbrook does on the basketball court surprises us anymore. But that doesn’t mean this isn’t so, so awesome. Watch Oklahoma City’s 6-4 point guard win a jump ball over 7-1 Phoenix Suns center Alex Len in his team’s 112-88 victory.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Of course.

Westbrook finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the Thunder sixth consecutive win. Remember worries that they would miss the postseason due to the several week absences of Russ and Kevin Durant? At 11-13, Oklahoma City a half game back of Phoenix for eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.

That was quick. Not unlike Westbrook’s leap against Len, actually.

(Video via Mike Sham)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.