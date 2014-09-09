Video: Shaq & Ernie Are Always Watching In The New NBA 2K15 Trailer

#Style – Kicks and Gear #NBA 2k #Video Games
09.09.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

In the first extended trailer for NBA 2K15, the ID and Superego of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson, lend their personas to the game. Shaq even famously blurts the title of the trailer, “YAKKEM!” They’re also in the follow-up, joining a gamer as he plays with a more svelte Shaq during his days with the Orlando Magic.

How fun would it be to actually play as Shaq with Shaq sitting right next to you — though we’re cool if he doesn’t plant kisses on our cranium every time we dunked with him.

They’re always watching…

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#NBA 2k#Video Games
TAGS2K SportsERNIE JOHNSONINSIDE THE NBANBA 2KNBA 2K15Shaquille O'NealStyle - Kicks and Gearvideo games

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP