Video: Shaq & Ernie Are Always Watching In The New NBA 2K15 Trailer

In the first extended trailer for NBA 2K15, the ID and Superego of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson, lend their personas to the game. Shaq even famously blurts the title of the trailer, “YAKKEM!” They’re also in the follow-up, joining a gamer as he plays with a more svelte Shaq during his days with the Orlando Magic.

How fun would it be to actually play as Shaq with Shaq sitting right next to you — though we’re cool if he doesn’t plant kisses on our cranium every time we dunked with him.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

They’re always watching…

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.