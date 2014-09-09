Video: Shaq & Ernie Are Always Watching In The New NBA 2K15 Trailer

In the first extended trailer for NBA 2K15, the ID and Superego of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson, lend their personas to the game. Shaq even famously blurts the title of the trailer, “YAKKEM!” They’re also in the follow-up, joining a gamer as he plays with a more svelte Shaq during his days with the Orlando Magic.
How fun would it be to actually play as Shaq with Shaq sitting right next to you — though we’re cool if he doesn’t plant kisses on our cranium every time we dunked with him.
They’re always watching…
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Ahhhh, to think how far games have come. I don’t know why, but I am kinda psyched about this season’s edition.
True or false: you say that every year.
I gotta admit I do get excited every year, but if someone hadn’t bought me last year’s edition I wouldn’t be playing it. And I didn’t buy the 2K10 edition. So to answer, True I get excited, but this year I am keen to buy the game myself. Hopefully I’ll have the cash for to buy a PS4 as well.
I also pee in my sleep
Is that because of the Thon Maker news?