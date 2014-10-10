Video: This Sick Fadeaway Is A Shot Only Kobe Bryant Can Make

#Kobe Bryant
10.09.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Kobe Bryant scored 10 points in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ exhibition game against the Golden State Warriors tonight. The Black Mamba was impressive on both ends, making typically difficult shots and at one point swiping steals on successive possessions – one of which led to a very basic dunk. There was a single move in particular, though, that had us shaking our heads.

So, so smooth.

What are Brandon Rush and the Warriors supposed to do here? They blanketed Bryant, forcing him into an incredibly tough fadeaway over four outstretched arms, but it didn’t matter.

Some things never change. Kobe will always be able to shoot this fadeaway. We just hope the Lakers are competitive enough that his season won’t be wasted.

