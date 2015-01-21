Video: Sir Issac’s Electric, Slow-Motion Dunk Mix

The dunking game continues to raise its level every year, especially with the non-NBA high-flyers – such as Young Hollywood, Jordan Kilganon, and Chris Staples – tearing up the rim each time they step on the blacktop. With the always anticipated Slam Dunk Contest on the horizon – we’re crossing our fingers Andrew Wiggins is indeed participating – dunking fans can only hope the creativity from dunkers off the NBA court rubs off on the show we’ll see in New York next month. Issac White — aka Sir Issac — has a dunk mix that’s the most recent example of the innovation and flair fans would like witness during All Star Saturday Night.

Captured with the beautiful slow-motion effect, 5-10 Sir Issac’s dunk mix features an off-the-wall tomahawk, a double-up Eastbay, and more jams make your head spin. Make sure you stay tuned for the smooth pro dunker throwing down a mind-boggling self-lob off-the-rafters and off-the-backboard.

You can check out Sir Issac on tour with Team Flight Brothers all year as well as this summer’s City Slam on ESPN.

And it seems like Wiggins won’t be alone this year on Saturday night:

Yahoo Sources: The Greek Freak and Victor Oladipo are two of young stars committed to All-Star Slam Dunk contest. http://t.co/uHDD6HpFhn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 21, 2015

(Video via Team Flight Brothers)

