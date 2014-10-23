Video: Sneak Peek Of The LeBron James Special “Becoming”

A special about LeBron James entitled “Becoming,” offers up seldom seen footage of the four-time MVP in his earliest days playing sports, specifically the sport he would go on to dominate at the highest level in the world. With video from his time playing for his AAU and high school teams, the special is set to air this weekend in an additional slot. Come check out the sneak peek of “Becoming.”

The documentary was filmed in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, with game clips from his time with his AAU team, the Northeast Ohio Shooting Star, and his high school team, St. Vincent-St. Mary where he became a globally known phenom. An interview with James will be featured prominently in the doc where he’ll add his own take on his upbringing. The special will also feature interviews with lifelong friends, teammates past and present, former coaches, and his mentors, and will provide a never-before-seen look at the Ohio basketball prodigy who more than met the incredible hype upon his arrival in the Association.

James talks about the things he dreamed about as a little kid…

and the blossoming basketball skills that became evident when he was around 11 or 12. James even says he first dunked a basketball when he was in eighth grade. The footage from his middle school years, especially, is enlightening. He’s the biggest guy on the court, but he’s also handling the rock as the point guard.

Then James hits high school, and they discuss the first of many seminal moments in teenage LeBron’s life, when he went up against the then-top rated high school player in the country, Lenny Cook at ABCD Camp in the summer before his senior year. Cook himself told us it was a polarizing moment when we spoke to him late last year about his own award-winning documentary. In short, James owned the top-rated player in the country and he hadn’t even started his senior season.

Then, the hype surrounding the man dubbed “King James,” really started to unfurl and the LeBron mania he’s lived with since began. As a friend says in the clip below after Kobe Bryant called LeBron to come see him, “The abnormal became the normal.”

The special tracks it all, and then some, a deep dive into one of the most popular athletes in the world today.

Produced by ESPN films and LeBron’s own Springhill Hill production company, the special “Becoming” is executive produced by James and long-time collaborator Maverick Carter (we’re guessing he’s one of the many who sat for interviews) along with John Dahl, Libby Geist and Connor Schell, the creative team behind ESPN’s Peabody and Emmy Award-winning “30 for 30” series. Gentry Kirby and Erin Leyden will produce.

An additional airing has been added on October 26 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Disney XD as well as the previously announced 8:00 p.m. ET airing on Disney XD. “Becoming” will also air nation-wide on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The 2014-15 NBA season tips off on Oct. 28 and Cleveland’s first game is at home against the Knicks on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

