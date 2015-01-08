Video: Stephen Curry Becomes Fastest Player To Hit 1,000 Three-Pointers

If you ask any basketball fan who the best shooter in the NBA is today, the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry would be the response in just about every answer. His shooting prowess is electric and highly regarded by both the fans and other players around the league.

During the Dubs’ comeback win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Curry not only dished out a season-high 15 assists to go along with his 21 points, but the 26-year-old point guard also penned his name in the record books.

After Draymond Green swung the perimeter pass to Curry midway through the first quarter, the “Baby-faced Assassin” pulled up and swished through the 1,000th three-pointer of his young career. With that long-ball, Steph additionally became the fastest player to reach 1,000 treys in NBA history, beating Dennis Scott (previous record holder) by 88 games.

Steph Curry is the quickest player ever to 1,000th career 3-pointers, needing 369 career games. Passed "3D" Dennis Scott's record of 457. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2015

Congrats, Steph.

