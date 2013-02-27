The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Stephen Curry Breaks George Hill’s Ankles With A Filthy Move

02.27.13 5 years ago

Usually the combination of “Stephen Curry” and “ankles” makes me want to cringe because of the numerous leg injuries the Golden State guard has suffered just in the past 12 months. Tuesday night he did the breaking with a move on Indiana’s George Hill. Two things can be agreed on here: the hesitation crossover was exceptionally nasty and Hill’s grab for Curry’s ankle to stop his drive was dirty pool. By far, the brawl that started between Roy Hibbert and David Lee was the dirtier stretch of action and the one that’ll be remembered most, but anyone who has an appreciation for Curry’s play this season will keep the post-broken ankles ankle-grab by Hill in mind.

