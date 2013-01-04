Video: Stephen Jackson Injures Himself Tripping Over NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Waitress

As we said in Smack this morning, this likely makes Gregg Popovich absolutely livid. In the first quarter of last night’s Knicks’ blowout win over the Spurs, Stephen Jackson took a corner three and landed on a waitress who happened to be serving New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Jackson was clearly limping pretty badly as he left the court and was not able to return. We’ll see how bad the injury is today…

