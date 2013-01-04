Video: Stephen Jackson Injures Himself Tripping Over NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Waitress

#San Antonio Spurs #Video
01.04.13 6 years ago

As we said in Smack this morning, this likely makes Gregg Popovich absolutely livid. In the first quarter of last night’s Knicks’ blowout win over the Spurs, Stephen Jackson took a corner three and landed on a waitress who happened to be serving New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Jackson was clearly limping pretty badly as he left the court and was not able to return. We’ll see how bad the injury is today…

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Video
TAGSDimeMagMAYOR BLOOMBERGMichael Bloombergsan antonio spursSTEPHEN JACKSONvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP