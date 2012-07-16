Video: Steve Nash Accepts A Road Beer From Some LA Guys On The Highway

Let’s break this one down into its subsidiary parts. Here’s Steve Nash, driving along on the highway (most likely a passenger) who happens upon a bunch of random dudes in a car next to him chanting his name. So Nash, all of a sudden, decides to film the situation. But then one of the guys produces a Keystone Light, which seems all the more appropriate for some frat dudes in a car, and he reaches out towards Nash to hand it to him – both cars are still flying down the highway, mind you. Nash, being the kind soul that he is, reaches out as well and gladly accepts the cold beverage. All the while he’s holding the camera.

Clearly, this is nothing short of awesome. Hopefully Nash ended up drinking the beer, or at least keeping it for the sentimental value. But, more importantly, it’s nice to know that Steve Nash won’t be the only one racking up assists in LA.

