Video: Steve Nash Accepts A Road Beer From Some LA Guys On The Highway

#Video
07.16.12 6 years ago

Let’s break this one down into its subsidiary parts. Here’s Steve Nash, driving along on the highway (most likely a passenger) who happens upon a bunch of random dudes in a car next to him chanting his name. So Nash, all of a sudden, decides to film the situation. But then one of the guys produces a Keystone Light, which seems all the more appropriate for some frat dudes in a car, and he reaches out towards Nash to hand it to him – both cars are still flying down the highway, mind you. Nash, being the kind soul that he is, reaches out as well and gladly accepts the cold beverage. All the while he’s holding the camera.

Clearly, this is nothing short of awesome. Hopefully Nash ended up drinking the beer, or at least keeping it for the sentimental value. But, more importantly, it’s nice to know that Steve Nash won’t be the only one racking up assists in LA.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMaglos angelesroad beersSTEVE NASHvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP