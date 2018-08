Terrence Ross had a couple of acrobatic finishes against the Nets on Wednesday, but this one off a Kris Humphries turnover was probably the most impressive. Beating MarShon Brooks on the break, he takes the contact, jump stops, and cocks back a huge cross-body tomahawk slam. Please, people: Let Ross Dunk.

Who's the most underrated dunker in the NBA?

