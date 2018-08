While I’m sure you can guess which dunk made the number one spot on this countdown from the past week, it wasn’t like Harrison Barnes‘ slam on Nikola Pekovic overshadowed everything else. Blake Griffin makes his annual appearance as does JaVale McGee, and so does Andre Iguodala, finishing what might’ve been his best play in Denver.

What was the best dunk from last week?

