Video: The Nets Top 10 Plays From Last Season

For a team that was truly garbage last year, the Nets still had one of the best point guards in the league, one of the most explosive dunkers in the league, one of the most exciting rookies in the league, and one of the most hated players in the league. Not bad for a lottery team playing its final season in New Jersey. Naturally, those four players dominate this top 10 list.

