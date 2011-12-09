Video: The Official Chris Paul Lockout Mixtape

12.09.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Chris Paul didn’t show out as often as John Wall, LeBron James or Brandon Jennings did this offseason, but he still had his moments, including hosting the game that produced the most insane highlights we saw throughout the entire lockout. Sometimes watching CP play point guard, you begin to realize why the Lakers were willing to give up two seven footers (basically) to get him. He’s that special. Hoopmixtape brought the goods again on this one, so hit the jump to check it out. Thank God we found this video before it was blocked by David Stern.

What do you think?

