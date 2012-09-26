Video: The Pole Who Brought Down The Dunk Contest House

Rafal Lipinski of Poland has been spending his summer dunking over small groups of people and props all over the world, a trip he closed with a victory at the Nike/FIBA 3-on-3 dunk contest finale in Miami recently. We’ve shown him and his compatriot Emil Olszewski dunking over cars in Madrid before already here, but if this contest was missing a sedan, it made up for it with a ridiculous five-person leap. Hit the jump to see his dunking display.

And here’s another video of the action that shows a little more of the competition.

What was the best dunk of the tape?

