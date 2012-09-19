Video: The Return Of D Rose Episode 3 – “Focus”

Do you still believe in Derrick Rose? I was at the unveiling of his newest sneaker last week, and when he broke down and cried, you could feel how much he cared. In the latest episode of “The Return of D Rose,” Chi-town’s finest talks about how the injury killed his Olympic dreams and how he knows the level of work it’ll take to get back to the top.

You can join in on the conversation and see your tweets in the next episode by commenting on the adidas Facebook page, and also at adidas on Twitter with the hash tag #TheReturn. You can also check out the full transcript below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Return of D Rose Episode 3: “Focus” Transcript

Derrick Rose, point guard, Chicago Bulls

I started playing basketball ever since probably, what? Four, three or four and ever since then I just like, always loved the game.

When I was growing up my biggest thing was just getting to the league. I wasn’t thinking about shoe deals, or a gym shoe, or anything. I really saw what hard work can do for someone’s life.

My biggest fight right now, I would have to say, is just stayin’ focused. Being patient because I’m impatient. If you think about it I never stop this is the only time in my life where I actually stopped playing basketball. Even in high school I was always going. Then thinking I was going to be able to play in the Olympics this year, it just killed my dreams.

This injury gives me time to appreciate the people that’s around me. Be grateful for what I have. Just live life.

I’m 23 but I’ve been in the league since I was 19 so just doing what you suppose to do, that’s all you have to do.

Hard work pays off and I seen it actually pay off the year that I won MVP. I worked extremely hard so I know that all this stuff is going to pay off one day.

It’s challenging, I’m just trying not to stop.

Fred Tedeschi, head athletic trainer, Chicago Bulls

Derrick’s progress to date, and it’s excellent progress, has been driven by his focus on trying to get back. You know, it’s not so much necessarily his body chemistry that’s driving what’s going on I think it’s his mind and his, his, passion to get better.

How deep in the playoffs will the Bulls go this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.