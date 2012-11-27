Derrick Rose, for all that he has accomplished, still feels it’s a blessing to be able to inspire people the way he does. The injury is what it is, but Chicago’s finest doesn’t anticipate it slowing him down. “I’m at peace with myself,” he says in the latest episode of his new documentary, The Return Of D Rose. The new episode is titled “all in” and it features a somewhat reflective Rose looking back on his journey so far to get over this hump.

It’s impossible to doubt Rose, especially after you hear him say “I would DIE on that court” in this video.

The Return of D Rose Episode 6: “all In” Transcript

Derrick Rose, point guard, Chicago Bulls

With this documentary I just want people to know who I am as a person. I’m not doing it for me I’m doing it for my fans. They are my fans, like, for a reason.

I think this is the most I ever spoke in my life. People always assumed that I was a good guy and assumed that I work hard and I showed it.

I don’t know how many times I’ve been out and people just came up to me saying that, like, just seeing little snippets of the documentary like inspired them.

I hope people just take this and run with it. It’s just me. I’m just being real. And that’s the way that my family raised me, and the people that surround me; we’re just real people.

I’m good, man. I’m at peace with myself. Every week I’m moving on to something new. My core has gotten a lot stronger. Now I’m combining my lower body with my upper body and I’m doing it six times a week. All that stuff is definitely helping me build my body

I got a lot of confidence with the team that we have. They see me lifting all the time, shootin,’ just trying to do extra just to show them that just because I’m not on the court with them that I’m still working my butt off so that I can get back on the court as quick as possible.

Me having the confidence comes with me knowing that I put everything, I mean everything, that I had into me coming back.

My true fans, they know, man. I’m never gonna stop. I know I got my family, my friends, and the city, behind me. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my fans. They mean a lot to me. I can’t thank them enough.

That’s my life. That’s what you’re not understanding. I would die on that court. Like, die. I’m gonna go all in for it.

When will Rose be 100 percent again?

