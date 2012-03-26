Video: The World’s Most Flamboyant Baylor Fan

#Video
03.26.12 6 years ago

As I tweeted yesterday afternoon, this dude was having WAY too much fun. Considering at this point, the game was already pretty much over, and Baylor was staring the end of their season in the face, I’ve cracked up every time I’ve seen this video. What’s he dancing for? Why is he so damn happy? Why does he remind me so much of Kevin Kline from In & Out?

What would get you to cheer this hard?

