Video: Tim Duncan Ties Hakeem Olajuwon For A NBA Record

You know what would’ve made an awesome matchup? Hakeem Olajuwon‘s versatility, explosiveness and skill against Tim Duncan‘s unwavering consistency and positioning. Two of the greatest big men who ever played met last night… in the record books. On this play in the second quarter, Duncan tied the Dream for the second-most blocked shots in NBA Playoff history (472). He’d later pass Olajuwon with another block, and now sits just three behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 1 all time in the playoffs.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who would you take in their prime between the Dream and TD?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.