Video: The Top 10 Dunkers Of The 2014 NBA Draft

Basketball is entertaining. And some of its best moments are the impressive and ferocious dunks that take place on a nightly basis. On Thursday, the 2014 draft class will make its way into the league, which means there will be a whole new set of talented dunkers to take the Association by storm.

In honor of Thursday night’s NBA Draft, we rank the 10 best dunkers that this class has to offer.

*** *** ***

10. Jabari Parker, Duke

Although Parker’s athleticism is not highlighted when talking about his immense NBA potential, the former Duke star can certainly get up. While this part of his game may be overshadowed by athletic freak Andrew Wiggins – to whom he is constantly compared – Parker boasted his dunking ability on multiple occasions throughout his 35 collegiate games. Don’t believe us? See for yourself:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

9. Jerami Grant, Syracuse

Predicted to be a late first-round pick, Grant will instantly become a fan favorite due to his leaping ability and length. The forward features a huge wingspan of 7-3, allowing him to sky for passes and rebounds and convert dunks that others simply cannot.

8. Adreian Payne, Michigan State

Despite suffering through an ankle sprain as a senior, Payne surely inflicted plenty of pain on the rim during his tenure at Michigan State. Aside from winning the College Slam Dunk Contest, he used his explosiveness during game-competition to slam home dunks in the paint, bullying defenders with strength and explosiveness down-low.

Click here to see more dunkers…