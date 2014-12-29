Video: Tyler Hansbrough Posterizes J.J. Hickson

Tyler Hansbrough knocked down five field goals in 19 minutes Sunday in Denver during his team’s 116-102 win. None of them took the thin air out of the Pepsi Center crowd like his demonstrative dunk on J.J. Hickson early in the second quarter.

The play showcases Toronto’s hustle after a rare Lou Williams miss. Patrick Patterson hustles to tap it back to Lou who swings it to Greivis Vasquez. Hansbrough leaks into the paint, catches the high pass, dribbles once, and drops an anvil on Hickson.

The North is rising; the Raps are all alone at the top of the East and we’re excited to see their frenzied fans once the playoffs roll around.

