Video: Tyler Hansbrough Posterizes J.J. Hickson

#GIFs
12.29.14 4 years ago

Tyler Hansbrough knocked down five field goals in 19 minutes Sunday in Denver during his team’s 116-102 win. None of them took the thin air out of the Pepsi Center crowd like his demonstrative dunk on J.J. Hickson early in the second quarter.

The play showcases Toronto’s hustle after a rare Lou Williams miss. Patrick Patterson hustles to tap it back to Lou who swings it to Greivis Vasquez. Hansbrough leaks into the paint, catches the high pass, dribbles once, and drops an anvil on Hickson.

The North is rising; the Raps are all alone at the top of the East and we’re excited to see their frenzied fans once the playoffs roll around.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMaggifsTORONTO RAPTORSTYLER HANSBROUGH

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP