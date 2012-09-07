Video: Tyreke Evans Destroying Everyone On The Summer Circuit

We’ve seen this before from Tyreke Evans, and I’m sure we’ll see it again. But you can never get enough of it, right? Yes, in the NBA, Evans’ expectations are greatly diminished from where they were when he was a rookie, and some of that is his fault. He still can’t shoot and seems, over time, to get more stubborn about proving he can. But as SI.com’s Zach Lowe wrote recently, he was becoming a very good player off the ball last season and is still a solid defender. Evans isn’t a lost cause (as some have tried to argue), and I’m hopeful he can regain the form that had me talking about him as a future All-Star.

Will Evans bounce back this season?

