Video: Udonis Haslem Dumps A Gatorade Cooler On Erik Spoelstra After Winning The Title

#Video
06.22.12 6 years ago

The proverbial Gatorade bath may be more of a football thing, but Udonis Haslem decided to bring it to Miami last night right after the Heat captured the title. Normally this is a two-man job, but lack of actual Gatorade in the cooler reduced the need for man power – that, and Haslem didn’t have to raise the cooler too high considering he towers over Erik Spoelstra. And, as expected, Miami was drinking red Gatorade. Spoelstra, for his part, took it like a man and didn’t even bat an eye.

What are some other memorable NBA Gatorade baths?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagERIK SPOELSTRAGatorade BathsUDONIS HASLEMvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP