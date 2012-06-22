Video: Udonis Haslem Dumps A Gatorade Cooler On Erik Spoelstra After Winning The Title

The proverbial Gatorade bath may be more of a football thing, but Udonis Haslem decided to bring it to Miami last night right after the Heat captured the title. Normally this is a two-man job, but lack of actual Gatorade in the cooler reduced the need for man power – that, and Haslem didn’t have to raise the cooler too high considering he towers over Erik Spoelstra. And, as expected, Miami was drinking red Gatorade. Spoelstra, for his part, took it like a man and didn’t even bat an eye.

What are some other memorable NBA Gatorade baths?

