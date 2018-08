I’m not sure what happened to Vince Carter recently, but outside of the layup he airballed, Dr. Funk has indeed brought the fun back in his game. Ask Paul Millsap. He could’ve easily challenged this play last night, but instead thought better of it. He wasn’t trying to get embarrassed.

Is VC still in the top 20 dunkers in the league?

