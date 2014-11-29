Video: Warriors Celebrate 13-2 By Singing, Dancing, Partying On Team Plane

What’s spurred the Golden State Warriors to a franchise-best 13-2 record to open the season? Suffocating defense, rapidly improving offense, and the individual play of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Bogut, and Marreese Speights first comes to mind. But the influence of team camaraderie can’t go overlooked, especially considering how much fun Golden State had while singing and dancing to O.T. Genasis’ “CoCo” on the team plane after beating the Charlotte Hornets last night.

Part 2…smh #Barbosakillingadlibsagain A video posted by Shaun Livingston (@sdot1414) on Nov 11, 2014 at 8:22pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Yeah, we don’t know what Leandro Barbosa is doing. Come to think of it, though, he actually sounds somewhat like a Road Runner. He made the same alarming noise in “Part 1” of the team’s video that was taken three days ago after they dispatched of the Orlando Magic:

SQUAAAD GOIN……UP! #Barbosawiththeadlibs A video posted by Shaun Livingston (@sdot1414) on Nov 11, 2014 at 9:17pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Party on, guys. Just be sure to stay clear of the song’s subject matter. The league has a troubled history with that stuff.

