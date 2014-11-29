Video: Warriors Celebrate 13-2 By Singing, Dancing, Partying On Team Plane

#Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Stephen Curry #Instagram
11.29.14 4 years ago

What’s spurred the Golden State Warriors to a franchise-best 13-2 record to open the season? Suffocating defense, rapidly improving offense, and the individual play of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Bogut, and Marreese Speights first comes to mind. But the influence of team camaraderie can’t go overlooked, especially considering how much fun Golden State had while singing and dancing to O.T. Genasis’ “CoCo” on the team plane after beating the Charlotte Hornets last night.

Part 2…smh #Barbosakillingadlibsagain

A video posted by Shaun Livingston (@sdot1414) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Yeah, we don’t know what Leandro Barbosa is doing. Come to think of it, though, he actually sounds somewhat like a Road Runner. He made the same alarming noise in “Part 1” of the team’s video that was taken three days ago after they dispatched of the Orlando Magic:

SQUAAAD GOIN……UP! #Barbosawiththeadlibs

A video posted by Shaun Livingston (@sdot1414) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Party on, guys. Just be sure to stay clear of the song’s subject matter. The league has a troubled history with that stuff.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Stephen Curry#Instagram
TAGSANDREW BOGUTDAVID LEEDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSinstagramKlay Thompsonleandro barbosaSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP