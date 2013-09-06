Video: Watch Comedian Kevin Hart Block Kyle Lowry

#Video #GIFs
09.06.13 5 years ago

Standup comedian Kevin Hart measures in at just 5-4 â€” a scant inch taller than Muggsy Bogues. The Toronto Raptors starting point guard Kyle Lowry is 6-0, but he’s one of just 30 starting NBA point guards in the world. Hart’s diminutive stature is a big part of his standup routine, and you can tell he’s hamming it up to the onlookers in this video. But then the unthinkable happens…

The 5-4 Hart contests what Lowry is expecting to be a relatively easy layup. But Hart ties Lowry up after he leaves his feet, and gets a pretty clean block.

After the play, Hart talks a little smack then walks off the court, content to savor his moment of glory until the next time he goes against Lowry and gets destroyed.

What do you think about Hart’s block?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSgifskevin hartKYLE LOWRYvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP