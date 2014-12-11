Video: Watch HS Player Jam It Over 7-6, Tacko Fall

#GIFs
12.11.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The world’s tallest high school player, Tacko “Taco” Fall, had a rough evening recently. A fellow high school student, Anthony Lawrence, elevated and threw it down on the 7-6 center after which his fellow classmates went berserk.

By way of Uproxx comes this ridiculous jam and the delirious reaction of the crowd:

That guy who almost walks out of the gym with his mouth agape…yeah, that would have been us. Getting dunked on wasn’t the only obstacle Fall ran into during the game, either.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Then again, we’re not so cool with Uproxx’s Andy Isaac giving a high school kid such a hard time about his vertical. He’s just a kid even though he’s a very long kid.

(Uproxx; video via Uncle Drew Productions)

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSAnthony Lawrencegifshigh schoolTacko "Taco" Fall

