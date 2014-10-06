Video: Westbrook Knocks Down 3-Pointer Over Durant

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant #Instagram
10.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

While the Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t had a chance to play other NBA teams or internatonal squads in the preseason yet, they did hold their blue/white scrimmage in front of a small crowd over the weekend. Obviously when you’re doing an intra-squad scrimmage involving OKC, you put all-stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on opposite teams and sometimes you get fun moments like this one uploaded to their Instagram account.

Watch as Russ squares up in front of KD in triple-threat position, takes a quick dribble to his left, stutter-steps like he’s going to attack the basket and rises up for the shot. Somehow, Russ knocks down a three-pointer over the 7-4 wingspan of the 2014 NBA MVP:

No big deal, just two all-star teammates making each other better:

Westbrook for 3 at Blue White.

A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant#Instagram
TAGSinstagraminstagram videoKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP