Video: Westbrook Knocks Down 3-Pointer Over Durant

While the Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t had a chance to play other NBA teams or internatonal squads in the preseason yet, they did hold their blue/white scrimmage in front of a small crowd over the weekend. Obviously when you’re doing an intra-squad scrimmage involving OKC, you put all-stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on opposite teams and sometimes you get fun moments like this one uploaded to their Instagram account.

Watch as Russ squares up in front of KD in triple-threat position, takes a quick dribble to his left, stutter-steps like he’s going to attack the basket and rises up for the shot. Somehow, Russ knocks down a three-pointer over the 7-4 wingspan of the 2014 NBA MVP:

No big deal, just two all-star teammates making each other better:

Westbrook for 3 at Blue White. A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Oct 5, 2014 at 1:49pm PDT

