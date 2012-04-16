Video: What It’s Like To Be Named Michael Jordan… When You Aren’t THE Michael Jordan

ESPN recently released an ad centered around the idea of what it would be like to be named Michael Jordan. And no, no one is talking about the basketball player. The ad is called “It’s Not Crazy, It’s Sports” and throws out different scenarios. What if your name was Michael Jordan and you ordered delivery? Or checked in at the doctor’s? Or were getting picked up at the airport? Honestly, I had never thought of this – it would suck to be a perennial disappointment to almost everyone you met.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Would you love or hate to have the name Michael Jordan?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.