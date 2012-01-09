What’s In The Bag: Dwight Howard Edition

Two years ago, we came up with a great idea. As you know, Dime is a basketball lifestyle publication, so we are all about giving you guys an all-access pass into the lives of NBA players. Whether it’s showing you their cars, homes, tattoos or gear, we want to know. Today, adidas Basketball follows up their own “What’s In The Bag?” features with Derrick Rose and Josh Smith, this time starring Dwight Howard. You might be surprised…

LOOOOLOLOLOLOL man, i really hope that someone doesn’t believe this semi retarded ads, like anyone above age 4 would think that he really carries those things. he just names his sponsors.
I call BS…there’s no weed and no gun(s).
Why does he need to carry around the iPad & macbook?
Still a cool idea.
I think you have Dwight confused with Delonte West, Shot.
I just new dime was going to put a new trade rumor in the bag…lol