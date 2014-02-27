Video: Will Barton Alley-Oop Slam & Robin Lopez Bicycle Dancing On His Back

The Trail Blazers strangled the life out of the Nets Wednesday night at the Moda Center winning a laugher, 124-80. Deron Williams led the Nets in scoring with…12. None of Portland’s starters played more than 30 minutes (something that was unheard of last season). During all the fun Mo Williams found Will Barton for a sick alley-oop that had Robin Lopez doing a peculiar dance on the sidelines.

Barton caught his defender, Alan Anderson, ball-watching and cut back door in perfect unison with Williams’ lob. He flushed it two-handed, reaching way back to snag it and thrust it down on the iron.

We thought illustrated GIF-master Pat Truby summed Barton up nicely on Twitter:

Will Barton is a walking exclamation point. — Patrick Truby (@PatrickTruby) February 27, 2014

But Robin Lopez, or “RoLo” to Moda Center fans, was on his back getting loose on the sideline during the play. But he didn’t let that stop him from bicycling his enthusiasm for the slam.

The Blazers might have fallen back in the West a tad over the last month and a half, but they’re always entertaining.

