Video: Will Barton Alley-Oop Slam & Robin Lopez Bicycle Dancing On His Back

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
02.27.14 4 years ago

The Trail Blazers strangled the life out of the Nets Wednesday night at the Moda Center winning a laugher, 124-80. Deron Williams led the Nets in scoring with…12. None of Portland’s starters played more than 30 minutes (something that was unheard of last season). During all the fun Mo Williams found Will Barton for a sick alley-oop that had Robin Lopez doing a peculiar dance on the sidelines.

Barton caught his defender, Alan Anderson, ball-watching and cut back door in perfect unison with Williams’ lob. He flushed it two-handed, reaching way back to snag it and thrust it down on the iron.

We thought illustrated GIF-master Pat Truby summed Barton up nicely on Twitter:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But Robin Lopez, or “RoLo” to Moda Center fans, was on his back getting loose on the sideline during the play. But he didn’t let that stop him from bicycling his enthusiasm for the slam.

The Blazers might have fallen back in the West a tad over the last month and a half, but they’re always entertaining.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#GIFs
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMaggifsPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSWill Barton

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP