Video: Wizards’ Chris Singleton Dunks on Kevin Garnett to Send the Game to Overtime

Check out Washington’s Chris Singleton at the end of regulation of last night’s Wizards/Celtics game. With the Wiz down two, a broken play and a wildly-rotating Boston defense leads to Singleton rumbling from the three-point arc to the rim, with only Kevin Garnett in the way.

Garnett doesn’t really go for the block, but still, give Singleton credit for being aggressive and making something happen.

