Video: Wizards’ Chris Singleton Dunks on Kevin Garnett to Send the Game to Overtime

#Dunks #Video
11.08.12 6 years ago

Check out Washington’s Chris Singleton at the end of regulation of last night’s Wizards/Celtics game. With the Wiz down two, a broken play and a wildly-rotating Boston defense leads to Singleton rumbling from the three-point arc to the rim, with only Kevin Garnett in the way.

Garnett doesn’t really go for the block, but still, give Singleton credit for being aggressive and making something happen.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video
TAGSChris SingletonDimeMagDUNKSKEVIN GARNETTvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP