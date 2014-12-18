Videos: Drake Introduces Toronto Starters, Commits Unfortunate Name Slip-Up

#Drake
12.17.14 4 years ago

Have you ever wondered what Drake would sound like while introducing the Toronto Raptors? Have you ever wanted to hear the former “Degrassi: The Next Generation” star commit an awful NBA name slip-up? Then these are the videos for you.

As part of “Drake Night,” the superstar rapper/crooner/personality emceed the introduction of Toronto’s starting lineup. And no, we’re not sure why he’s affecting that awful voice, either:

Later, Drizzy accidentally referred to league commissioner Adam Silver as “Sterling,” the surname of the disgraced former Los Angeles Clippers owner:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Nothing Was The Same.

(Video via James Herbert) (H/T SBNation)

What do you think?

