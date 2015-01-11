Videos: Josh Smith Dazzles With No-Look Dime, Chase-Down Block, Poster Dunk

This is the Josh Smith the Houston Rockets envisioned when signing the talented but beleaguered lefty last month. Watch J-Smoove show-off his awesome natural gifts with a sick no-look dime, big chase-down block, and poster dunk in his team’s 97-82 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Awesome. Smith finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a block versus Utah.

After a start with the Rockets that was similarly dreadful to his entire Detroit Pistons tenure, Smith has come on like gangbusters since transitioning to a reserve role. He’s averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks on 53.8 percent shooting during just 24.0 minutes of play over Houston’s last five games, in all of which he’s come off the bench.

It remains to be seen who among Smith, Donatas Motiejunas, or the injured Terrence Jones – who’s finally running again, it should be noted – will ultimately start alongside Dwight Howard in the frontcourt. Smith was reportedly guaranteed a starting spot upon signing with the Rockets, but his recent play as a reserve obviously changes things. Why try and fix what finally isn’t broken?

Either way, Smith is certainly finding his footing in Houston.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.