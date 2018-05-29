Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo Will Stay In The 2018 NBA Draft

Donte DiVincenzo emerged onto the national scene with a breakout performance in the NCAA Tournament and, with that as the backdrop, declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he has navigated the process without an agent to this point, leaving his options open for a potential return to Villanova and another run at college basketball glory.
On Tuesday, however, word broke that DiVincenzo will remain in the draft with an eye toward a potential landing spot in the first round.
Wildcats coach Jay Wright later confirmed that his explosive guard will, indeed, head to the NBA.
