Vince Carter Thinks He ‘Could Give It Another Year’ In The NBA

03.08.19 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Vince Carter is currently in his 21st season in the NBA, averaging 7.1 points per game and shooting a robust 40 percent from deep in 16.1 minutes off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks. At age 42, the question of retirement has been hounded Carter all season long, but the man once known as Vinsanity has been reluctant to give a definitive answer as to his postseason plans.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, Carter hinted that he still has some interest in lacing ’em up for his 22nd year, which would set the record for the most seasons for a player in NBA history.

