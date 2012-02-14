Vince Carter Turns Back The Clock With A Sick Baseline Reverse Jam

He might’ve recently turned 35 years old, and might only be averaging 10.8 points a night, but the greatest dunker ever still has a few tricks left. Last night, Vince Carter went baseline and threw us all into a time machine with a nasty reverse on the Clippers. If that was just about anyone else in the NBA doing this, it would’ve surprised us. But not VC.
Even at his age, VC is still better at dunking than what percentage of the NBA?
Part of me hates this about Vince. He’s still capable, but never pushes himself to play at this level more often.
IMO, 85- 90%.
Best Dunker ever
VC is beloved in Dallas for 1) playing hard defense 2) creating space with his post up ability and ridiculously gaudy 3 point shooting numbers 3) doing whatever it takes to win whether starting or coming off the bench and 4) having the 3rd highest plus minus in the entire league because of what he brings.
So for all those who say VC doesn’t have it anymore or isn’t bringing it 100%, watch some games.
VINSANITY, to hell with that other bs
@Jon
He ain’t bringing it 100%. Lol! That’s crazy. He’s still falling on the floor due to fake injuries.
what the…… yi is in the league still?
Forced cheer from Yi. Priceless.
Jay – you’re clearly not watching Mavs games. End of discussion.
