Vince Carter Turns Back The Clock With A Sick Baseline Reverse Jam

He might’ve recently turned 35 years old, and might only be averaging 10.8 points a night, but the greatest dunker ever still has a few tricks left. Last night, Vince Carter went baseline and threw us all into a time machine with a nasty reverse on the Clippers. If that was just about anyone else in the NBA doing this, it would’ve surprised us. But not VC.

Even at his age, VC is still better at dunking than what percentage of the NBA?

