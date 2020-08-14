DimeMag

Vlade Divac Will Step Down As General Manager Of The Kings

The Sacramento Kings are in the market for a new general manager. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Vlade Divac, who has held the job since August of 2015, will step down after the team failed to make the postseason for the 14th season in a row, the longest active playoff drought in the NBA. Amick also reports that longtime NBA executive Joe Dumars will take over in the interim and help select Divac’s replacement.

Amick’s report was soon confirmed by Sean Cunningham of ABC10, while the Kings eventually announced the decision in a statement.

Divac, who famously played for the team during their halcyon days in the late-90s/early-00s, joined the franchise in March of 2015 and was promoted soon after. With him at the helm of the front office, Sacramento went 162-238. His tenure was marked by several major moments, namely the decisions to trade DeMarcus Cousins and, most notably, the decision to take Duke’s Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft over Luka Doncic. The teams also had three head coaches during Divac’s five years in charge.

Whomever takes over in Sacramento will inherit a roster with plenty of talent, although it is a franchise with a fan base that is starved for a playoff berth. This season, the Kings went 31-41, and despite being invited to the NBA’s Bubble in Orlando were unable to maneuver their way up the standings in the Western Conference.

