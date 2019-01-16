Getty Image

There’s something wonderful about when the Golden State Warriors are locked in. Can it get exhausting watching them once the playoffs roll around and we all know how this ends? Of course — there’s only so many times you can watch them, in the Finals, winning in four or five games, because they just do that.

But every now and then, they remind us that they are capable of magic that few, if any, NBA teams ever could match. The latest example of this came on Tuesday evening, when the Dubs traveled to Denver to take on the first-place Nuggets. The result of the game will come later on in the evening, and no matter what ends up happening (in all likelihood), it will not top what Golden State did in the game’s first quarter.

The Warriors came out firing on all cylinders, dropping an NBA record 51 first quarter points on one of the teams with aspirations of knocking them off once the postseason rolls around.