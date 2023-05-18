Report: The Warriors Are ‘Bracing’ For Bob Myers To Leave At The End Of June

The Golden State Warriors are entering a critical summer, where they will have to determine the future of their franchise on a number of fronts.

Klay Thompson is up for an extension and Draymond Green is a free agent, with both veterans expecting lucrative, long-term deals given what they’ve provided to the franchise in helping lead them to four championships. Beyond that, Jordan Poole’s fit with the franchise is a question after a rough postseason as he’s now on a large contract, and there are questions about whether they should look to move Poole and other young players like Jonathan Kuminga to further open their championship window in the immediate. One would think how this offseason goes from a roster perspective will have some bearing on Steve Kerr’s future as head coach, as he is entering the final year of his deal.

However, before any of that gets sorted out, the team has to figure out who will be making all of those decisions. President of basketball operations Bob Myers will see his deal run up at the end of June, and his status has been lingering in the background all year. That is now front and center, and based on Shams Charania and Anthony Slater’s latest report for The Athletic, there has been no movement on bringing Myers back and the team is now “bracing” for him to walk next month.

The Golden State Warriors and president of basketball operations Bob Myers have had no substantial contract extension talks in months and the sides are bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise, league sources told The Athletic. His contract is up on June 30.

The report notes that Myers has interest from all over, including other NBA franchise, other sports leagues, media jobs, and the private sector, and that a deal making him among the league’s highest paid executives still might not be enough to keep him. Should Myers leave, the expectation is assistant GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. would step up into that lead executive role, but not meeting Myers’ demands would certainly raise questions about whether the Warriors will be looking to fully invest in their group to keep them all together long-term.