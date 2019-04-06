Getty Image

There is something about Nick Young that’s just funny. The guy affectionately known as Swaggy P had a delightful game as a volume scorer without a conscience. He always had a smile on his face and, for some reason, made people laugh whenever Young would take the floor. Apparently, even though he’s not on an NBA team right now, that’s still the case.

The Golden State Warriors hosted Young on Friday night to give him the championship ring he won as a member of the team last year. As is usually the case, the ceremony where he got his ring occurred before the game tipped — Draymond Green presented Young with the new jewelry while the rest of the Dubs gleefully watched.

Draymond presents Nick Young with his championship ring. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/RUmzE3CTYK — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) April 6, 2019

There was just one issue, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN: The ceremony took too long and the Warriors got hit with a delay of game penalty.