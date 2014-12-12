Warriors GM Bob Myers Confirms That Team Has Reached Out To Ray Allen

A new team has emerged in the chase for Ray Allen. And like the most hopeful suitors of the future Hall-of-Famer, its a legitimate championship contender. According to GM Bob Myers, the Golden State Warriors have reached out to Allen to gauge his interest in joining the league’s top team.

Warriors GM Bob Myers told 95.7 FM The Game on Thursday afternoon that the club has in fact reached out to Allen’s representatives but said, “it’s uncertain as to what Ray wants to do.” “Here’s the problem,” Myers explained. “We don’t have enough minutes as it is so it’s just a question of chemistry.”

Myers’ rotation-specific skepticism is surely shared by the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers, the three teams long considered to be frontrunners for Allen’s services. The Warriors have a surplus of talent on the perimeter, a fact evidenced by Steve Kerr bringing players like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston off the bench while also shifting Harrison Barnes to small-ball power forward on occasion.

Likewise, Cleveland has struggled to find consistent minutes for Mike Miller let alone Dion Waiters of late, and that was before Matthew Dellavedova returned to the lineup. San Antonio is a bit thinner than the ‘Dubs or Cavs on the wing, but still has rotational shuffling to do once Patty Mills makes his season debut in January. Los Angeles is the team that could theoretically use Allen more than any other, but his potential role on Doc Rivers’ team is one duplicated by J.J. Redick and even Jamal Crawford to an extent. The Clippers need a stopper, not a shooter.

The Chicago Bulls make most sense from a purely fit perspective, but Allen’s connections are stronger elsewhere. It’s also worth wondering just how comfortable Tom Thibodeau would be giving minutes to such a limited defender – especially one that doesn’t have Chicago’s scheme down pat.

The most recent report on Allen’s status indicated that he told teams to contact him in January. Are the 19-2 Warriors a realistic option for him? We’ll likely find out soon.

