The Kings and Warriors played yet another wild game on Sunday afternoon, with one of the craziest final minutes of a game we’ve seen all season.

The two teams traded runs throughout the game, as each team’s ability to get hot offensively and the pace the game is played at allowed for leads to evaporate quickly. In the fourth quarter, it seemed as if Golden State had finally wrestled control away from Sacramento, thanks to some tremendous defense from Draymond Green (his second key defensive stop in a row) and a floater from Andrew Wiggins to put them up five.

WHAT A GAME IN SAN FRANCISCO! Warriors lead by 5, 42 seconds to play 🍿 https://t.co/YHAHxxie9v pic.twitter.com/kcvMdMoMps — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2023

The Kings would again drive into a tough shot and miss on the next possession, which should’ve allowed the Warriors to march to the free throw line over the final 45 seconds and try to ice the game. However, Stephen Curry didn’t realize Kerr’s questionable challenge had burned their last timeout, and he very confidently pulled a Chris Webber, signaling for a timeout when he got trapped by the Kings.

Steph called a timeout not knowing the Warriors didn't have any left 😳 pic.twitter.com/acJ2ONkEZ7 — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2023

That suddenly opened things up for the Kings, who would get a free throw and the ball back. After Malik Monk knocked down the freebie, the Kings got the ball down four and threw the ball into De’Aaron Fox who pulled up for a huge three over Green to cut the deficit to one and bump his scoring total to 38 on the afternoon.

FOX FOR THREE.

HE'S UP TO 38. GET TO ABC! pic.twitter.com/nXUtn4CSE0 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2023

With a one-point deficit and a four-second differential between the shot and game clock, Sacramento opted to play it out on defense and got some luck in the form of Curry missing a wide open floater with 11 seconds left well short off the rim, which the Kings were able to eventually corral and call a timeout.