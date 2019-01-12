Steph Curry, Kevin Durant And Draymond Green All Saw Their ‘NBA 2K19’ Ratings Drop

01.12.19 49 mins ago

The Golden State Warriors are still the favorites to three-peat as NBA champions this spring, but the process of getting to the postseason has been the most drama-filled of their modern dynasty.

Golden State has struggled with injuries to basically every member of its Death Lineup, with Steph Curry and Draymond Green both missing time with injuries. And then there’s Kevin Durant’s ongoing narrative, mostly about where he might head in free agency this summer. That’s caused a lot of noise around the franchise, and a bit of an on-court problem between he and Green.

And since the digital world mirrors real life, it’s probably not a surprise that the latest NBA 2K19 rating reflects a dip for three of the Warriors’ best players. Durant, Curry and Green all lost a point on their 2K ratings according to BallisLife.

