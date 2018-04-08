Getty Image

When the Golden State Warriors signed Quinn Cook to a two-way contract, no one would have expected the former Duke product to have become a key and needed piece for the postseason.

However, Steph Curry’s injury issues that will likely cause him to miss the first round of the playoffs coupled with the Warriors general lack of depth at the point guard spot have suddenly made Cook a necessary part of the roster. The Warriors made the move late Saturday night to lock Cook up on a two-year contract to ensure his spot on their playoff roster.

To clear room for Cook, Golden State had to waive someone off of their 15-man roster and Omri Casspi ended up being the odd man out.